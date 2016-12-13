World

December 13, 2016 2:49 AM

German police confident they'll catch subway attacker

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Berlin authorities say they're confident they'll apprehend a man caught on surveillance camera brutally kicking a woman down a flight of stairs in a subway station in the German capital.

Prosecutors' spokesman Martin Steltner told n-tv news Tuesday they'd received multiple tips about the incident. He says "we assume that we will apprehend the suspect."

In a video published by police, the man in a group of four is walking casually down a flight of stairs, a bottle in one hand and a cigarette in the other, before he kicks a woman from behind down a half-dozen stairs.

Police say the 26-year-old woman had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

Police say the attack occurred in Berlin's Neukoelln district in the early morning of Oct. 27.

