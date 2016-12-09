Large crowds to celebrate S. Korean president's impeachment

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation Pause

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

4:17 Laurence Juber Trio use music to become mentors at Morro Bay High School

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:35 Watch drivers navigate Cuesta Grade in the rain

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado