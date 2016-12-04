Indian, Afghan leaders urge end to terror support

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made Pause

1:55 Live and work in paradise: Find a job at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

0:39 Tour a recently remodeled Pismo Beach condo

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'