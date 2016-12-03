Ex-German POW gives legacy to Scottish village

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade Pause

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

0:39 Tour a recently remodeled Pismo Beach condo

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot