IS attack breaches militiamen's defenses in northern Iraq

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? Pause

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?