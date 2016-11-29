She’s celebrating her 117th birthday, but ‘my life wasn’t so nice’

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town Pause

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

3:06 Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

0:47 Gobble Wobble Fun Run kicks off Thanksgiving festivities

1:17 Pismo police chief: Thanksgiving event 'just a really good thing to do'

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:22 Fire breaks out at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

3:21 3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives