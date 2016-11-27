U.S. senators are slamming Canada’s prime minister for his statement on Fidel Castro

3:06 Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego Pause

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

0:29 This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?