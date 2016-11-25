Cuba's Fidel Castro, who defied US for 50 years, dies at 90

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend Pause

2:46 Haitians face tumultuous journey from Brazil to U.S. border

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons