Hungary's leader had phone conversation with Donald Trump

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? Pause

0:47 Gobble Wobble Fun Run kicks off Thanksgiving festivities

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:17 Pismo police chief: Thanksgiving event 'just a really good thing to do'

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"