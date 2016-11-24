Iraqi troops capture 3 more neighborhoods in eastern Mosul

Scores of Iraqi male residents are rounded up by the Iraqi army in Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Iraqi forces urged them to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Iraqi soldiers search scores of Iraqi male residents who were rounded up by Iraqi forces in Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Iraqi forces urged them to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Scores of Iraqi male residents are rounded up by the Iraqi forces in Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Iraqi forces urged them to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
An Iraqi soldier, right, searches shoes as Iraqi male residents who were rounded up by Iraqi forces in Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Iraqi forces urged them to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Iraqi special forces soldiers sit on their tank as they pass by the Samah front line neighborhood in Mosul city, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
An Iraqi soldier, foreground, asks a man to sit on the ground next of scores of Iraqi male residents who are rounded up by Iraqi forces and urged to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them in Gogjali neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
An Iraqi soldier questions scores of Iraqi male residents rounded up in hopes of offering information on any Islamic State members among them, in the Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
A face covered Iraqi soldier sits on his humvee in front of scores of Iraqi male residents who were rounded up by Iraqi forces, in Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Iraqi forces urged them to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Iraqi special forces soldiers sit on their tank as they pass by the Samah front line neighborhood in Mosul city, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
An Iraqi soldier passes scores of Iraqi male residents rounded up in hopes of offering information on any Islamic State members among them, in the Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
An Iraqi soldier stands guard in front of scores of male residents rounded up by the Iraqi army and urged to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them in Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
An Iraqi soldier stand guard over scores of Iraqi male residents rounded up in hopes of offering information on any Islamic State members among them, in the Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Scores of Iraqi male residents rounded up by the Iraqi army and urged to come out with information of any Islamic State members among them sit on the ground in Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
Iraqi soldiers guard scores of Iraqi male residents as they urge them to offer information on any Islamic State members among them, in the Gogjali neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged IS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
Hussein Malla
AP Photo
