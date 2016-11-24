Wildfire blamed on 'terror' roars through Israeli city

A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and about fifteen people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A home damaged from fire is seen in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and about fifteen people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A boy stands next to a burnt car following a wildfire in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and several people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Really Golan, looks at her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and several people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Firefighters rest for a moment after wildfires where put out in Zikhron Ya'akov , Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, strong winds wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and several people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Relly Golan looks at her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and several people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
An Israeli military helicopter flies over a burnt forest after wildfires in Zikhron Ya'akov , Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, strong winds wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and several people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A firefighter extinguishes wildfires in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions and strong winds wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and several people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A burned and damaged TV remote control and a magazine sit in a house in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Due to dry conditions, wildfires broke out for the second day in Israel. In Zikhron Ya'akov around ten homes were burned and several people sustained light injuries from smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A fir burns in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A fire burns in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A man watches wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A man on the top floor of an apartment building looks at wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A wildfire burns in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A man uses water to extinguish in wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Wildfires burn in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Men hose down wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A plane flies over the wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A man looks at wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. Police are investigating the causes, including possible arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. The blazes started three days ago near Jerusalem and in the north. Hundreds of homes were damaged. Russia, Italy and other countries are assisting the Israeli firefighters.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A wildfire rages in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The blaze ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
People run as wildfires rages in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A Firefighter works at the site of wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
People walk a away from wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
People carry their belongings inside a supermarket cart as they evacuate from wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
People evacuate from wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
A firefighting plane from Greece fights a wildfire over Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Israeli fire fighters work in a home in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A wildfire roared through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Authorities speculated the blaze may have been set by politically-motivated arsonists.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Israeli fire fighters work in a home in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A wildfire roared through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Authorities speculated the blaze may have been set by politically-motivated arsonists.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Firefighters fight wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. A raging wildfire ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Firefighters work at the site ofwildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The blaze ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Residents fight a wildfire in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The blaze ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Residents fight a wildfire in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The blaze ripped through parts of Israel's third-largest city, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and prompting a rare call-up of hundreds of military reservists to join overstretched police and firefighters. Spreading quickly due to dry, windy weather, the fire quickly spread through Haifa's northern neighborhoods. While there were no serious injuries, several dozen people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
