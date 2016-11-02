Two Australian men sneaked into North Korea — to play golf

Every year, thousands of people risk everything to sneak out of North Korea and escape the Communist state’s oppressive regime. But in early October, two men from Brisbane, Australia, decided to sneak in.
Morgan Ruig and Evan Shay were in Beijing playing polo when they heard about the North Korean Open, a golf tournament held annually near Pyongyang, according to the Daily Mail.
On a whim, the two tried to enter, emailing a North Korean official. They didn’t expect to actually hear back, they said. In fact, the two don’t really play golf, they said.
But hear back they did, and to their surprise, the North Korean official assumed the pair were members of Australia’s official national team.
“Initially we just said we were a couple of Australian golfers, and they said, ‘You’re the Australian team,’” Ruig told 9 News Brisbane. “And we sort of didn’t say no, so we thought, ‘We’d better play along with this.’”
To aid in their deception, Ruig and Shay had custom blazers and polo shirts made in green and gold, the national team’s colors, with a fake patch commemorating the “Polo and Golf Grand Slam Tour The Orient 2016.”
As part of the tournament, the two spent five days in North Korea, touring the capital city’s main sights and attending official functions. They were accompanied everywhere by a chaperone and took plenty of pictures to commemorate the trip.
“They put us up in a pretty plush hotel, right in the center of town,” Shay told The Project TV. “It was surrounded by a lake so you couldn’t get away.”
“It was a 30-story hotel, and coincidentally, every single person was on level 26,” he joked.
But when it came time to hit the links, their lack of experience was exposed.
“Everyone thought we were actually pretty legit,” Shay told the Daily Mail. “(Then we) put the ball in the river.”
“We didn't do well.”
“I hit a 120, which apparently is not very good,” Ruig told 9 News. “And (my caddie) said it would bring great shame upon my family.”
Indeed, the two said they finished second and third to last in the tourney. The only player to be worse than them?
“I think it was the Nepalese ambassador’s 15-year-old daughter,” Shay said.
For reference, North Korea’s state media has claimed that former dictator Kim Jong-Il shot a world-record 38 on the same course when it first opened, including five holes-in-one.
