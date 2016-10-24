World

October 24, 2016 1:49 AM

Plane crashes on takeoff at Malta airport, 5 aboard killed

The Associated Press
VALLETTA, Malta

Officials say a light plane has crashed after takeoff from Malta International Airport, killing all five people on board.

The twin-prop Metroliner tipped toward the right and crashed into the ground soon after lifting off at 7:20 a.m. Monday, bursting into flames, eyewitnesses said.

Part of the burning wreckage ended up on a road outside the perimeter of the airport.

The airplane was on its way to Misrata, Libya.

Malta International Airport is temporarily closed until the debris is cleared.

