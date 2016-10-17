Polish court at heart of conflict marks 30th anniversary

A top legislative court at the heart of Poland's political turmoil and Europe's concern about the nation's rule of law ceremoniously marked its 30-year anniversary on Monday.
The observances honoring the Constitutional Tribunal were held in the northern city of Gdansk, the cradle of Poland's democracy as the birthplace of the anti-communist Solidarity freedom movement in 1980.
Solidarity laid the groundwork for the constitutional court's creation, but the tribunal was formally established under communist-imposed martial law and initially unable to act with complete independence. It announced its first verdict in 1986.
Defying the government on Monday, Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz invited the tribunal's judges to observe the anniversary after Poland's parliament cut the court's budget.
"Every public servant, and I am one of them, stands up in the defense of a democratic rule of law," Adamowicz, who represents a party that is critical of the government, said.
"If a government is failing in its mission and is not functioning correctly, then its other part, the local government, assumes its functions," he said.
The ruling Law and Justice party has passed legislation giving the government more control over the court and preventing judges from blocking government-proposed legislation. The court examines new legislation for accordance with the national Constitution and has the power to block provisions that are not in line with it.
Alarmed by the government's actions, European Union leaders have expressed concern about Poland's adherence to democratic principles.
A European human rights watchdog, the Venice Commission, has repeatedly criticized changes that the ruling party has made to the laws regulating the Constitutional Tribunal.
Thousands of Poles have marched in protests against the 1-year-old government's actions.
Monday's observances included a legal conference on the role of the Constitutional Tribunal.
Attending the Gdansk meeting were some 300 people, including Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio and the president of the European Court of Justice, Koen Lenaerts.
None of Poland's ruling politicians accepted the invitation, Adamowicz said.
Comments