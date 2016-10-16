Pope makes Argentina's 'gaucho priest' and 6 others saints

A woman holds up a portrait of Argentine priest Giuseppe Gabriele Del Rosario Brochero as from left, the tapestries of seven new saints, Giuseppe Gabriele Del Rosario Brochero, Ludovico Pavoni, Jose Sanchez Del Rio, Salomone Leclerc, Manuel Gonzalez Garcia, Alfonso Maria Fusco and Elisabetta Della Santissima Trinita' Catez, hang from the facade of St, Peter's Basilica prior to the start of a Canonization Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
From left, the tapestries of new saints, Giuseppe Sanchez Del Rio, Salomone Leclerc, Manuel Gonzalez Garcia, Alfonso Maria Fusco and Elisabetta Della Santissima Trinita' Catez, hang from the facade of St, Peter's Basilica prior to the start of a Canonization Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
FILE- In this Sunday, May 17, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a canonization ceremony of four new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Pope Francis this weekend, Oct. 15-16, 2016, will canonize Jose Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, Argentina's "gaucho priest," the poncho-wearing, mate-sipping pastor who rode his mule Malacara to the far-flung peripheries of Argentina to minister to the poor.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri, right, is flanked by his wife Juliana Awada as Pope Francis, second from bottom left, arrives to celebrate a Mass to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
People gather in St.Peter's Square to attend a Mass by Pope Francis to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
The tapestry of Argentina's "gaucho priest" Jose Gabriel del Rosario Brochero hangs from the facade of St, Peter's Basilica prior to the start of a Canonization Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. The pope canonized Brochero on Sunday along with six others in one of the final big Masses of his Holy Year of Mercy.
Pope Francis celebrates a Mass to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
People gather in St.Peter's Square to attend a Mass by Pope Francis to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
People gather in St.Peter's Square to attend a Mass by Pope Francis to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
People gather in St.Peter's Square to attend a Mass by Pope Francis to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
People gather in St.Peter's Square to attend a Mass by Pope Francis to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
The tapestries of seven new saints hang from the facade of St. Peter's Basilica during a Canonization Mass by Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
Pope Francis, center left, arrives to celebrate a Mass to canonize seven new saints, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Among the new saints, Pope Francis is canonizing Argentine 19th century "gaucho priest" José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, who ministered to the poor in the peripheries and is clearly a model for his papacy.
The tapestries of seven new saints, from left; Jose Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, Ludovico Pavoni, Jose Sanchez del Rio, Salomone Leclerc, Manuel Gonzalez Garcia, Alfonso Maria Fusco and Elisabetta Della Santissima Trinita' Catez, hang from the facade of St, Peter's Basilica prior to the start of a Canonization Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016.
