Bach urges European governments to help in anti-doping fight

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has called on European governments to help combat the "deficiencies" in the global anti-doping system.
In a speech to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Bach says "the cooperation between the governments and the Olympic movement is vital."
Bach says, over the past two years, "deficiencies of the World Anti-Doping Agency ... have become apparent." He adds that "it is encouraging to see" that that agency "is now starting to address those deficiencies."
Bach spoke four days after Olympic leaders agreed to strengthen WADA's role and make the anti-doping system more independent from sports organizations.
Bach made no mention of the scandal over state-sponsored doping in Russia.
He urged European countries to collaborate with the IOC, saying: "We can only make progress by joining forces, working together."
