Afghan army helicopter crashes in north Afghanistan; 8 dead

An Afghan official says eight Afghan army soldiers have been killed after a military helicopter crashed in northern Baghlan province.
Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said Sunday five crew members and three army soldiers were killed.
The crash took place in Dand Ghori district while the helicopter was supplying a military base. Waziri blamed a technical problem with the aircraft.
However, spokesman for the Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for downing the helicopter, saying in a statement to the media that it was shot down by their fighters.
Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks on Afghan security forces in northern Baghlan and neighboring Kunduz provinces.
