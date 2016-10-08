A look at the first 100 days of Duterte's turbulent rule

In this Friday Sept. 12, 2016 photo, relatives and friends grieve at the funeral of an alleged drug suspect Robert Manuel Jr. at the Manila's North Cemetery, Philippines after Manuel was killed with two others during a buy-bust police operation as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. In just 100 days in office, Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
In this July 23, 2016 photo, Jennilyn Olayres cuddles her live-in partner alleged drug user and pusher Michael Siaron, after he was killed by unknown assailants at an intersection in Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Linus G. Escandor II
AP Photo
In this Tuesday Oct.4, 2016 photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses army troopers during his visit to its headquarters in suburban Taguig city east of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
In this Friday Sept. 6, 2016 photo, an alleged drug suspect lies on the ground beside a gun after he and his companion were killed by police as they tried to evade a checkpoint as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Filipino men have plastic zip ties on their wrists following a police raid at an alleged drug den as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte near the Payatas dumpsite in suburban Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016 file photo, a police officer stands near the bodies of two men after being killed allegedly in a police drug "buy-bust" operation at Pasig city before dawn, east of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, Filipino men place their hands over their heads as they are rounded up during a police operation as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Friday Sept. 6, 2016 photo, media train their cameras towards funeral service workers carrying the body of an alleged drug suspect after he and his companion were killed by police as they tried to evade a checkpoint as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for talks with Philippine Army Scout Rangers during his visit to their headquarters at Camp Tecson in San Miguel township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte link arms during the ASEAN Plus Three summit in the ongoing 28th and 29th ASEAN Summits and other related summits at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos. In just 100 days in office, President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, a school girl dashes in front of students from St. Paul's University, a Roman Catholic school, as they come out from their campus to protest the killings being perpetrated in the unrelenting "War on Drugs" campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, students from St. Paul's University, a Roman Catholic university, place placards on the grills as they come out from their campus to protest the killings being perpetrated in the unrelenting "War on Drugs" campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, human rights activists light candles for the victims of extra-judicial killings around the country in the wake of "War on Drugs" campaign by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, residents are kept at a distance as police investigators examine the bodies of three suspects who were killed in an alleged "buy-bust" operation by the authorities in the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte in Caloocan city north of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, rounded up residents, mostly males, wait to be transported to a police station in the continuing operation on President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called "War on Drugs" campaign at the slum community of Tondo in Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, a police investigator stands near the body of a still-unidentified man, left, after being found at the water pumping station under a bridge in suburban Navotas north of Manila, Philippines. The man, who was tied behind his back, was found floating before dawn Tuesday. In just 100 days in office, President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016 file photo, a police SWAT member stands guard as police operatives examine the scene where two bodies lay on the road after being killed in a police drug "buy-bust" operation at Pasig city before dawn east of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a Muslim man wearing a campaign t-shirt of President Rodrigo Duterte, watches as a relative touches the body of a man after he was killed allegedly in a "buy-bust" operation at a Muslim community in Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 4, 2016 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures with a firing stance as he announces issuing side arms to army troopers during his visit to its headquarters in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday Sept. 30, 2016 photo, a Filipino trader looks at the electronic board showing the exchange rates and a downward graph during afternoon trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange in the financial district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Friday Sept. 6, 2016 photo, an alleged drug suspect lies on the ground beside a gun after he and his companion were killed by police as they tried to evade a checkpoint as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
In this Friday Sept. 12, 2016 photo, relatives and friends gather at the funeral of an alleged drug suspect Robert Manuel Jr. at the Manila North Cemetery, Philippines after Manuel was killed with two others during a buy-bust police operation as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. In just 100 days in office, Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
In this Aug. 30, 2016 photo, a lighted candle is placed on the spot where three bodies were dumped by unknown men along a secluded street in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
