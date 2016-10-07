World

October 7, 2016 9:10 AM

How to help Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

By Ariana Figueroa

Miami Herald Writer

After Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Haiti Tuesday, organizations are collecting supplies and financial donations.

Agencies collecting donations and supplies include:

▪ Catholic Relief Services is collecting blankets, kitchen, hygiene kits, other supplies and financial donations on its website.

▪ Archdiocese of Miami’s Catholic Charities established a relief fund for people in the Caribbean affected by the hurricane. Financial donations will be designated to provide transportation, gas, food and rebuilding or repairs. Those contributions can be made at the Catholic Charities website. On the donate tab, select the box “Disaster Relief — Hurricane Matthew.”

▪ United Way and Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald have already activated Operation Helping Hands to raise money for people affected by the storm and are building a disaster volunteer database. All of the money raised through Operation Helping Hands will go directly to help people affected by Hurricane Matthew.

▪ Food Aid International is sending meals to Haiti. Donations can be made at its website.

▪ Guidelines for giving can be found at the Center for International Disaster Information website.

▪  International MEdical Corps is currently in Haiti. Financial donations can be made at its website.

President Barack Obama met with FEMA Wednesday about Hurricane Matthew and encouraged people to help those in Haiti “who didn’t have a lot to begin with and are now getting hammered by this storm.”

The Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe, or CARE, director in Haiti, Jean-Michel Vigreux, said the southern part of Haiti was hit hard and is cut off from the rest of the country.

“The impacts of Matthew there are hard to evaluate as communication is very difficult, but we know of floods, landslides and continuous heavy rains in some areas of the south,” he said. “We also heard of destroyed houses, streets and bridges, dead livestock, destroyed livelihoods.”

The government estimates damages at about $1 billion.

Trees were uprooted and electric lines were cut off due to strong winds in the capital of Port-au-Prince. CARE distributed blankets and buckets at 11 a.m. before the storm hit Tuesday, the director said.

Haiti is still recovering from long-term effects of the earthquake in 2008, the cholera outbreak two years later, two cyclones, a tropical storm and two droughts, Vigreux said.

“The population is very strained,” he said. “Strengthening people’s resilience and boosting the reconstruction are key.”

Miami Herald staff writers Jacqueline Charles and Patricia Mazzei contributed to this report.

