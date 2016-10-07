UKIP lawmaker moved to neurological unit after fight

U.K. Independence Party legislator Steven Woolfe has been moved to a hospital's neurological unit after being injured in an altercation with a colleague.
Nathan Gill, a fellow member of the European Parliament, says doctors want to keep Woolfe in hospital for 48 more hours "as a precaution."
Woolfe — the front-runner to be UKIP's next leader — suffered seizures and lost consciousness after clashing with another lawmaker Thursday during a meeting of party EU lawmakers at the legislative building in Strasbourg, France.
Gill, who visited Woolfe on Friday morning, says "it was at one stage touch and go" but Woolfe is now recovering.
Woolfe says UKIP colleague Mike Hookem punched him during a dispute at a party meeting, although Hookem denies striking a blow. The right-wing party is investigating the incident.
