October 4, 2016 1:43 AM

Turkey detains 5 Kurds allegedly planning car bombings

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained five Kurdish militants suspected of planning to carry out a series of car bombings around the southern city of Adana.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday the suspects would allegedly have targeted the city's airport, a local government building, the police headquarters and crowded public places.

Anadolu said the suspects, including a university student, had received training in explosives in the Kurdish-administered Syrian town of Kobani.

Fighting between the autonomy-seeking Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and government forces resumed last year after the collapse of a frail ceasefire. The rebels have since then launched a series of deadly bombings mostly targeting police and military.

Last week, U.S. officials warned citizens about possible attacks targeting hotels in Adana.

