Israel bars Palestinians from entering during Jewish holiday

The Israeli military says it will prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel from the West Bank during the Jewish new year because of security concerns.
It said the closure Sunday would remain in place for the duration of Rosh Hashanah, which ends Tuesday night, but that humanitarian cases would be allowed in.
Israel has imposed similar holiday closures in recent years, fearing militant attacks during the religious festival, when thousands of visitors flock to the Holy Land.
A wave of Palestinian attacks that began this time last year has killed 34 Israelis and 2 visiting Americans. Around 218 Palestinians died during that period. Israel says the vast majority of them were attackers, but the Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israeli security forces of using excessive force.
