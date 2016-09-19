Israel: Palestinian killed trying to stab officers in Hebron

Israeli police say two Palestinians tried to stab border police officers in the southern West Bank before officers shot them, killing one assailant.
It was the second attack on Monday, following a bloody weekend that shattered weeks of relative calm.
Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the two assailants pulled out knives near border police officers at a checkpoint in Hebron, near a site where both Jews and Muslims believe the biblical Abraham was buried.
Earlier, Samri said a Palestinian stabbed two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem and was shot and critically wounded. The officers are also being treated for their wounds.
Since last September, Palestinians have killed 34 Israelis in stabbing, car ramming and shooting attacks. About 215 Palestinians were killed in the same period. Israel says most were attackers.
