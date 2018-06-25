Sen. Paul files civil suit against neighbor who tackled him

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul is suing his neighbor who admitted to tackling Rand as he mowed his yard. The Bowling Green Daily News reports the Friday, June 22, 2018, complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages from neighbor Rene Boucher for "physical pain and mental suffering" from the November assault. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo