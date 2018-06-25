He cut off pregnant wife's arm — and was arrested with a life jacket at a food court, cops say

A man severed his pregnant wife's arm with a steak knife, police say, and then hatched an escape plan to Canada.

Yong Lu, 35, was arrested Saturday evening in Niagara Falls, New York, and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of assault, according to Pix11. Police say he cut off his 35-year-old wife's right arm and two of her left fingers.

Lu attacked his wife just after noon Thursday as she waited for the school day to end for her 7-year-old son, police told The Niagara Falls Reporter. A neighbor called 911 — but Lu allegedly had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Two days later, he was arrested in a food court at the One Niagara Welcome Center while wearing a life jacket he recently purchased from a Walmart, police say. According to The Niagara Falls Reporter, authorities suspect Lu was trying to escape to Canada by swimming through the Niagara River.

Police say the man also asked a bus driver whether he could stow away in the luggage area of his vehicle, according to The Buffalo News.

The woman was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, NBC New York reported. Her condition was described as stable and critical.

Sources said in an interview with Pix11 that doctors couldn't save the woman's fingers — but they were able to put her arm back on. It had been cut off just below the elbow.

It's expected that the woman and her baby will survive, officials told ABC7.

Police have not yet released a motive for the attack, but confirmed to ABC7 that they found the weapon at the scene of the crime.

There have been other cases of men allegedly trying to kill their pregnant partners.

In April, Ohio police accused 25-year-old Travis Hypes of shooting his 30-week-pregnant girlfriend Lindsey Marsh in the head on April 5 — and then running to his uncle's house with a shocking confession.

First responders rushed her to Miami Valley Hospital on a helicopter, WKEF reported. That’s when they discovered that the woman was in the late stages of pregnancy.

Doctors rushed to the save the baby. They performed an emergency C-section and delivered the infant, who survived, according to WHIO. Marsh, who has been put on life support, later died at the hospital, said Valerie Lough, spokeswoman for the city of Springfield.

And it wasn't the first time an incident like that happened in Springfield. Police say someone shot Lindzie Wilson, a pregnant woman, at point-blank range in the head March 1. The unknown assailant attacked Wilson outside her home, police told The Springfield News Sun, and first responders rushed the expectant mother to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

A Springfield Police report obtained by WHIO7 says that doctors at the hospital kept Wilson on life support "in order to save the life of her unborn child." She gave birth on April 21 and then died three days later. Police say the two shootings are "definitely" not connected.