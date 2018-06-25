People are mistakenly getting pot in the mail. Police are holding it for the senders

A careless drug dealer mailed 5 pounds of marijuana to the wrong address in Falmouth, Kentucky, last week.
Someone else got 10 pounds of pot mistakenly delivered to their door step two days earlier, in Columbus, Indiana.
That's two and a half hours northwest of Falmouth.
It's anybody's guess as to whether the same person is behind both poorly addressed packages, but investigators in Falmouth and Columbus are taking the same humor-laced approach to solving their cases.
They're offering to give it back.
"If you were supposed to receive 5 pounds of high grade marijuana please come...sign for your package," said a June 22 tweet by the Kentucky State Police.
"We don't want to keep something that isn't ours," said a similar post on the Columbus Police Facebook page. "Just swing by and and visit us at CPD. You can speak to the friendly front desk officer who is here until 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday."
As funny as the two offers sound, it's a ploy that has actually worked elsewhere.
In January, police in Washington, DC, posted on Facebook that someone had sent 9 pounds of marijuana to the wrong address, and the department asked that they come pick it up.
The accused drug dealer actually tried, starting with a call to the man who got the package by mistake, reported TV station KLEW.
An undercover police officer showed up at the package hand off and the suspected dealer was arrested minutes later, the station reported.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk told TV station Fox19 that some dealers send drugs to the wrong address on purpose. Their plan, he says, is to intercept the package before the resident gets home, the station reported.
In Falmouth, however, the homeowner not only got the package first, but opened it.
The guy in Columbus opened his package, too, thinking it was a surprise gift, police said.
"He saw ten pounds of marijuana with a street value of $30,000...Definitely not what he expected," said the Columbus Police Facebook page. "Just like the time he got socks and underwear for his birthday from his Aunt Edna."
