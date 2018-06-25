Watch: Unhappy customer at Happy Nails in Missouri wrecks the salon. Police need tips

A customer reportedly unhappy with the service she received at a suburban St. Louis nail salon angrily knocked over a display of nail polish bottles that narrowly missed hitting another customer, surveillance video from the salon shows.
The temper tantrum took place at Happy Nails.
Sara Nguyen, owner of the salon in Hazelwood, Mo., posted video of the woman's outburst on Facebook Saturday.
"This women vandalized my nail salon, because she was unhappy with services received earlier in the day ... She returned 4 hours later, using very foul language around other customers and vandalized the nail salon," Nguyen wrote on the post, which the Hazelwood Police Department shared on its Facebook page as well.
Part of the surveillance video shows the customer shoving things off the salon's front desk.
Another clip shows her pushing over a tall, full display of nail polish bottles that careens close to a woman sitting in the waiting area. One photo showed a man trying to scrub spilled polish off the floor.
In eight years of business this is the first time Nguyen has had an unhappy customer destroy property, she told KSDK in St. Louis.
She said the woman didn't say anything about not liking the service while she was getting her nails done. When she came back she complained the polish was too thick and asked for her money back.
Nguyen said an employee offered to repaint the woman's nails and give back some of the money, but the woman didn't like that offer and started pushing things onto the floor.
Nguyen told KSDK the woman destroyed hundreds of bottles of polish and caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage.
And now, she told the TV station, "a lot of people don't want to come here (because they're) scared."
In their Facebook post, Hazelwood police wrote they have received "credible leads to the identity of the suspect and are working to take her into custody."
This is at least the third incident of bad behavior at a nail salon to make headlines in recent days.
A dissatisfied customer in Indiana allegedly dragged a salon worker in the parking lot with her car after she skipped out on a $30 bill.
In Florida, a woman went on a racist rant that went viral about an employee whose command of the English language didn't satisfy her.
