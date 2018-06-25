In this undated frame from video provided by John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor shows Antwon Rose in a campaign announcement. Funeral services are being held Monday, June 25, 2018, for Rose, who was shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. (John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)
National

Funeral to be held for Pennsylvania teen killed by police

The Associated Press

June 25, 2018 06:58 AM

PITTSBURGH

Funeral services are being held for a black teenager shot and killed by a white police officer when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the Monday service for Antwon Rose Jr. at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale.

The 17-year-old was killed Tuesday after police in East Pittsburgh stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The case is among several across the country in recent years that have ignited a national debate over race and policing.

Antwon's shooting has sparked numerous street protests, though no protests are scheduled Monday out of respect for the family. They're expected to resume Tuesday.

