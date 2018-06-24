Police found a bloody beer can. It helped lead them to a suspected killer, Vegas cops say

Security cam footage showed someone throwing a 52-year-old man to the sidewalk and stabbing him several times, according to Las Vegas police.

Then as the attacker walked off, he tossed a beer can to the side, police told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The beer can became key in the arrest of a suspect, police say.

When investigators recovered the 24-ounce can of Steel Reserve, they found it smeared with blood, police told the publication. That led police to a nearby 7-Eleven, which had surveillance video of a customer known to employees as “Mike” buying a can of Steel Reserve shortly before the fatal stabbing.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

On Monday, investigators examining video at another store spotted Michael Joseph Cain, 32, walking past outside and recognized him from the 7-Eleven video, reported KTNV.





Cain was arrested on suspicion of murder with use of a deadly weapon, reported KLAS.

He’s accused of killing Roy Mark Butz, 52, after an argument at 11:45 p.m. June 17, reported KVVU.

According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, a police report said: "Cain implied that he could have possible blacked out, and did not recognize a photograph of Butz."

Butz was pronounced dead of multiple stab wounds at a Las Vegas hospital following the altercation.