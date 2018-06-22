75-year-old Uber driver was picking up a rider. An attack almost took his life, he says

Henry Miller, 75, was making what was supposed to be his last Uber ride when an attack left him clinging to life, WCVB reported Thursday.

Miller told the news station he remembers struggling to find the right address and trying to confirm it with the rider in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood the night of June 5.

"There were two people standing outside," he said. "I remember saying something to them, but I don't know what I said. Then I just went blank."

A pizza shop worker later found Miller laying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe, there goes my car,” according to Miller’s daughter, Emily, FOX 25 reported. Miller had been pulled from the car, brutally beaten and left on the side of the road, the news station reported.

Miller's daughter had reported him missing the next day when he didn’t come home from his Uber shift, WHDH reported.

Miller’s Uber account showed him heading to Codman Square, a district in Dorchester, before the ride was canceled, WHDH reported. Police say they got a call about a carjacking at around midnight, the news station said.

His daughter told WCVB that the suspects took her father’s cellphones and medications. Police found a ransacked car a few blocks away, FOX 25 reported.

Miller was beaten so badly that his heart stopped, and he had to be revived, he told WCVB.

He’s currently in rehab, where he’s getting his memory back, the news station reported. The attack was the first time he’d had an issue after thousands of rides with Uber and Lyft, he said.

After the attack, Uber told WCVB that it’s “working with authorities to assist their investigation.” Police have said they’re searching for a suspect, according to FOX 25. No arrests have been reported.