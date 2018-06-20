Defense: preserve most evidence in Florida school shooting

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits in the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Defense attorneys for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz are asking a judge to order investigators to preserve most evidence in the case, except for the building where the Valentine’s Day massacre took place. A hearing was set Thursday, June 21, 2018 on motions seeking to preserve evidence including field notes made by law enforcement officials that may have some bearing on the case. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File Taimy Alvarez