Dems unleash kitchen-sink strategy on immigration

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., speaks as he is joined by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, second from left, and other House Democrats calling for passage of the Keep Families Together Act, legislation to end the Trump Administration's policy of separating families at the US-Mexico border, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. As the White House struggles to move past another self-imposed crisis, Democrats are fighting to ensure this one isn’t quickly forgotten. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo