She grabbed a cop's hair and wouldn't let go. Out came the scissors, video shows

In an altercation caught on video, police officers pile on a thrashing, screaming 20-year-old woman in Northern California after a traffic stop Saturday.
One of the officers, Sgt. Janelle Jackson, tells the other officers that the woman, later identified by police as Samantha Alonso Luna, has taken hold of her hair, reported The Eureka Times Standard.
“Cut my hair,” Jackson tells her fellow officers in the video. “Seriously, cut my hair. I don’t care.”
An officer produces a pair of scissors and cuts Jackson’s hair free of Alonso Luna’s grip in the video. A series of videos of the incident, posted Sunday to Facebook by Alonso Luna, has prompted a review of the incident by university officials.
Humboldt State University officers had pulled over a car in which Alonso Luna was a passenger at 8:21 p.m. Saturday following an OysterFest event after spotting a teen hanging out of the sunroof, police told The Mad River Union.
Officers arrested the teen on suspicion of providing false identification to a peace officer, public intoxication and battery on a peace officer, according to a Humboldt State University statement.
The series of videos posted by Alonso Luna to Facebook starts after that arrest, with Jackson telling Alonso Luna that her friend is going to the Humboldt County Jail. Then Alonso Luna asks for more information.
“What other information do you think you need?” Jackson asks.
“Why are you being so rude?” Alonso Luna asks.
“You’re the one who’s being rude,” Jackson replies.
When Alonso Luna asks her how, Jackson says, “Seriously? You’re about two seconds from going to jail for public intoxication, do you not understand that? So I would stop talking if I were you. I just explained to you why she’s going to jail and where she’s going to jail. So what other information would you like from me?”
The officer asks Alonso Luna for her information, then accuses her of giving a fake name, which starts an argument about Alonso Luna’s last name. Jackson then tells Alonso Luna to get out of the car, then appears to drag her out.
Alonso Luna then grabs Jackson's hair as she is pushed into the side of the car and then onto the ground. Jackson shouts “Let go of my hair!"
Alonso Luna yells “Let go of me you f------ b----!”
Jackson is joined by another, and more, officers. Another officer with Jackson tells Alonso Luna to let go of Jackson’s hair and she refuses. More officers arrive on scene and a voice is heard saying, “Sam, stop resisting!” as Alonso Luna shrieks.
Jackson can be heard saying “Cut my hair. Seriously, cut my hair,” and another officer does so while sirens wail in the background.
“She was seeking a reaction out of me when she should have been deescalating the situation,” Alonso Luna wrote on Facebook.
Alonso Luna was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, public intoxication, battery on a peace officer and providing false identification to a police officer, according to a statement from the university.
Humboldt State University officials also said they are aware of the incident and have watched the videos, though they said they believe other videos exist that have not been posted that show the full context of the altercation.
Internal and external reviews of the incident are planned, said Lisa Rossbacher, the university’s president.
“We take underage drinking very seriously,” Donn Peterson, university police chief, said in the statement. “The stop and what occurred afterwards will be thoroughly reviewed by the District Attorney.”
Alonso Luna, who is not a Humboldt State University student, has said she intends to file a lawsuit over the incident, reported KTVK.
Comments