Man paid a waitress for his meal. She saw her name on the credit card, Arkansas police say

A man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse from her car while she was inside a gas station saw her in person two days later — apparently without knowing it, according to Arkansas authorities.
Flora Lunsford had parked her vehicle at a gas station in Pine Bluff Sunday and went inside, KATV reported. That’s when Shamon West, 21, allegedly broke into it and stole Lunsford's purse, which contained her credit cards and other personal items, authorities said, reported the news station. Surveillance video showed a man at the gas pump break into the car before driving to the side of the gas station to pick someone up, KARK reported.
Lunsford was working at Shannon’s Restaurant on Tuesday when a customer wanted to pay for his meal, Arkansas Online reported. But when she looked at the card he gave her she saw her name, police said, the publication reported.
The woman reportedly had “no desire to pay for the fellow’s meal,” and called the cops instead of ringing up West’s purchase, authorities said, according to Arkansas Online.
Officers arrested West when they got to the restaurant, KARK reported. They found Lunsford’s driver’s license, credit cards and a social security card, all of which had been in her bag, authorities said.
Pine Bluff police noted that Lunsford’s driver’s license “had her picture on it,” KARK reported.
“Therefore, you would think he should have known what she looked like. Yet, he still handed her own credit card to her,” police said.
West was jailed on theft and forgery charges, KATV reported.
