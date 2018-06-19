Teen slipped on log during a hike — and fell 100 feet down a waterfall, Utah police say

A Utah girl died Monday morning after she fell about 100 feet down a waterfall, according to the Deseret News.

Kaylee Marvin, 16, was hiking with a friend about near the top of a steep climb in Santaquin Canyon when she lost her footing trying to cross a log, according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

She suffered serious head and leg injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Marvin was also not breathing.

Her friend gave her CPR until first responders arrived and took over, the sheriff’s office said, but she was pronounced dead.

The waterfall is seasonal and doesn’t produce much water, a sheriff’s deputy told the Daily Herald, but the area does get slippery.

"With the water up there and the slick rocks the way they are, she just unfortunately didn’t put her feet in the right locations and slipped off the edge," Lt. Tom Hodgson of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 8.

"I still feel like I’m in denial. Like, it doesn’t feel real," Marvin’s friend, Lindsey Jackson, told Good 4 Utah. "She was so great, she wasn’t afraid to speak her mind," she said, adding that her friend was brave, kind and funny, and loved horses and camping.

Marvin’s family told authorities that she was "beautiful inside and out," according to the Deseret News.