The gun on his forehead wasn't illegal, but the one he had elsewhere was, cops say

A man with a forehead tattoo of a pistol was arrested for having a real one in his possession after a recent car crash in Greenville, S.C., according to police.
Officials said Michael Vines is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, but that he had a .38-caliber revolver on him when he was involved in a wreck near the intersection of Green Avenue and Guess Street.
Greenville firefighters noticed Vines toss the pistol into the grass after the crash, police said in a press release.
The discovery led to Vines being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.
He was also charged with driving with a suspended license and driving too fast for conditions, according to police.
Comments