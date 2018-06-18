Ice cream shop wouldn’t give her a refund. She started throwing cakes, Texas cops say

A woman’s quest for a refund at a Texas ice cream shop ended with more than $400 in damage — and an arrest, according to police.

Tkeshon Trotter, 22, thought she deserved a refund Sunday afternoon at a Cold Stone Creamery location in Texarkana, Texas, and demanded that employees hand over the money, police said.

But employees wouldn’t give the woman her money back, according to police. That’s when the situation got violent.

“Instead of handling it like an adult, she started breaking things inside the store and threw several of the pre-made cakes that were in the freezer,” Texarkana police wrote on Facebook Monday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tkeshon Trotter, 22 Texarkana police

Video of Trotter’s tantrum, obtained by TXK Today, captured the incident.

The woman in the video — who appears to be wearing a Walmart logo T-shirt along with camouflage leggings — grabs containers and napkin dispensers off the counter and throws them, video shows. The floors of the shop are strewn with food and restaurant supplies.

Meanwhile, other customers stand and sit awkwardly in the ice cream shop, some recording the incident surreptitiously on their phones.

After causing the scene, the woman shouts briefly with someone near the door before leaving the store, video shows.

All told, Trotter’s ice cream-inspired rampage left more than $400 in damage at the store, according to police. Authorities described the scene as “a large disturbance.”

After creating the mess, Trotter tried to flee but was apprehended, police said. She was arrested on criminal mischief charges and taken to the Bi-State Jail.

Trotter is being held on $3,000 bond, according to police.