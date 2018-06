FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, speaks alongside Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen during a news conference in Baltimore. Sessions and Nielsen are among the speakers slated to address a gathering of the nation’s sheriffs in New Orleans. The opening session of the National Sheriff’s Association annual conference begins Monday, June 18, 2018. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo