Kids bullied disabled girl on a school bus, video shows. The aide was more worried about her phone, mom says

As a nonverbal student in Manatee County, 5-year-old Anabelle Hunting could only scream as another student allegedly pulled her hair and slapped her face during a bus ride on April 19.
Her mother, Lauren Lardieri, said officials at Robert H. Prine Elementary School failed to notify her of the incident until April 30, more than a week later. Her family paid the district about $60 for a redacted copy of video taken by a camera on the bus. Lardieri provided a copy of the video to the Bradenton Herald on Thursday.
"I just feel like I have to be the voice for my daughter because she can't express herself the way she wants to," Lardieri said.
She said her daughter has developmental delays, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy and mixed receptive-expressive language disorder.
The bus attendant, 20-year-old D'Mari Martin started the job about two weeks before the district served her a letter of termination on April 20, a day after the incident.
In an email on Thursday, district attorney Mitchell Teitelbaum acknowledged a delay in contacting the mother.
"Regrettably, there was late communication between the school and the parent of the student, based upon miscommunication and the belief that the parent had been informed of the incident," he said. "Once that miscommunication came to light, the parent was immediately notified."
Teitelbaum, citing student privacy laws, said he could not comment further.
The video allegedly shows other students throwing Hunting's plush dolphin toy around the bus as Martin walked up and down the aisle, searching for her lost phone. One student appears to reach over her seat and pull on Hunting's hair — the first sign of what would soon follow.
Hunting continued to scream and cry as the bus attendant walked back into the camera's view.
"OK, calm down," she said. "Where is my phone?"
As Hunting screamed at the top of her lungs, many of the other students followed, creating chaos as Martin demanded her phone. She then appeared to grab Hunting's backpack and search it while the girl wiped her face with the dolphin toy.
Another student called Martin's phone to help with the search.
"You all finna see a real ugly side of me if I don't find my phone," Martin can be heard saying.
She continued up and down the aisle, until the bus came to a stop. Students walked around the bus and climbed over seats as a group soon formed around Hunting.
The student who originally appeared to pull Hunting's hair then turned around and appeared to hit the girl's face three times. The bus attendant eventually found her phone, and the girl allegedly hit Hunting one more time before the video ends.
"I couldn't even watch the whole thing," her mother said. "It just made me sick to my stomach."
Speaking outside her home on Thursday afternoon, Martin said she felt overwhelmed as a bus attendant. She grew even more frustrated when her phone seemed to disappear.
Martin said she lost control in the chaos, and that she was unaware of the brewing altercation.
"I'm not that kind of person," she said.
The district hired Martin on a probationary 10-month contract for $10.50 an hour, according to her personnel file.
Hunting's mother said the incident should serve as a warning for other parents.
"I'm sure bullying happens all the time," Lardieri said. "The more people are aware of it and seeing it actually happen to kids, especially kids with special needs, I feel like parents would take more precaution and pay more attention to aides on the bus and the school district."
