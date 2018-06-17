Chicago soldier killed in Korea finally being laid to rest

This undated photo provided by The Department of Defense shows Army Maj. Stephen T. Uurtamo. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced June 12, 2018 that the remains of Uurtamo a U.S. serviceman, recently accounted-for from the Korean War, are being returned to his family for burial with full military honors June 19, 2018 in Arlington National Cemetery. (Department of Defensevia AP)