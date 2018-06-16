No way she was letting estranged husband take the AC. So she shot him in the testicles, cops say

Kimberly Dunn lost her cool when her soon-to-be-ex-husband tried to take the air-conditioning unit out of her Florida home.
So she shot him in the testicles.
She was arrested for that back in October, but that's not why she's in jail now.
Instead, the north Florida woman was booked into Columbia County Jail on Tuesday on a contempt of court charge for failing to show up in court on the aggravated battery charge. The contempt charge, according to her booking record, carries no bond.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Dunn, 35, shot her estranged husband in the testicles after he tried to take the AC unit out of her home in Lake City, according to an arrest report.
He came to her home with his brother to pick up the unit after he found out she was trying to sell it on Facebook, reported Action News Jax. They pulled the plug out of the wall.
Dunn wasn't having any of that. The arrest report said she sat sat on the AC unit to try and stop the men from hauling it out of the house so she allegedly pulled out a pink stun gun and tried to zap him.
That did not work. But the handgun she also pulled, according to police, found its mark.
She is accused of shooting him with the handgun.
The man's brother allegedly choked her until she passed out and he took the husband to the hospital, but not before the injured man picked up the gun and brought it with him to the hospital, CBS47 reported.
Dunn was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in October. She told deputies she didn't mean to shoot him but only meant to scare him.
By not showing up to face the charges, she netted the no bail contempt of court charge.
