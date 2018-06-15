Self-confessed ‘sexual deviant’ best friends preyed on teen boys, Calif. cops say

Multiple teenage boys fell victim to self-proclaimed “sexual deviant” best friends earlier this year, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office — and authorities expect to find even more victims.

The two women — Talia Sisco, 24, and Tina Pourani, 23 — were arrested Thursday after accusations of unlawful sex with teenage boys were made against the “self-described 'sexual deviant' best friends” in early April, Patch reports.

Sisco and Pourani are accused of having sex with a handful of boys from an area high school. The women were both 23 at the time. Their victims were 15 and 16, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities took Pourani into custody at her home in San Jose, while Sisco was arrested at her home in Saratoga, police told Patch.

“The protection of our children is always a top priority for our agency,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said in a statement, according to CBS San Francisco. “I am grateful these predators were brought to justice. If there are other victims still out there, please come forward.”

As the investigation began, Sisco was working as a student teacher at Bernal Middle School, authorities said. But investigators said that at this point they do not believe any students at that school were targeted, KTVU reports.

The Oak Grove School District (which includes Bernal Middle School) cut off Sisco’s access to the school as soon as authorities shared the sex allegations with administrators, CBS reports.

Sisco faces charges of oral copulation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and other sex charges. Pourani faces charges of oral copulation with a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, KTVU reports.

After Pourani was booked, she posted $60,000 bail and was released from custody, the San Jose Mercury News reports. Sisco remains at the Elmwood women’s jail without bail.

The women’s friendship goes back years — all the way to their time together as students at Saratoga High School just outside of San Jose, deputies said. During the investigation, authorities gleaned “extensive evidence of a graphic sexual nature.” That’s how the sheriff’s office learned at least one of the suspects considered the pair to be “deviant” sexually, the Mercury News reports.

Anyone with details on additional victims can call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit at (408) 808-4500, KTVU reports. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office by calling (408) 808-4431.