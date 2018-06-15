Riders plunge 34 feet, 6 injured in roller coaster derail

This photo provided by the Daytona Beach Fire department shows emergency crews working on a roller coaster car that derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Two passengers fell 34 feet (10 meters) to the ground and authorities had to pull eight others to safety. The accident is under investigation according Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton. (Daytona Beach Fire department via AP)