'A monster took me': He abducted 4-year-old from her bedroom — and tried to rape her, cops say

Humberto Guzman-Garcia knocked on the bedroom door of a 4-year-old girl in the middle of the night, police say, and then took her behind a nearby shed in Avondale, Pennsylvania.
The 35-year-old man had broken into the residence of the family, who do not know Guzman-Garcia, police told The Philly Voice. Her parents said they started to look for the girl at around 3:30 a.m. after realizing that she wasn't in her bed.
That's when the girl's father said he saw his 4-year-old daughter behind a nearby shed with a stranger, according to Fox43. The distressed parent said Guzman-Garcia wasn't wearing his pants, police say, and the girl's underwear was on the ground.
The 4-year-old's father took her back inside and called police, The Philly Voice reported. Police say they arrived to the scene and found the man in a parked car that wasn't starting up.
"This crime is every parent's nightmare," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said, according to The Philly Voice. "A monster comes out of the night, abducts your child and sexually assaults her."
The girl said to her father that "a monster took me," police told ABC6. Guzman-Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated indecent assault, attempted rape and kidnapping, along with other charges. He remains jailed after failing to post bail.
Police are now investigating if the man had stalked the girl and her family earlier in the day, as reported by ABC6.
Because the attack was so "bold and brazen," Hogan told WGAL8, police think this girl may not be Guzman-Garcia's first victim.
The district attorney didn't mince words when describing the alleged sexual assault, according to Fox43.
"This is proof," Hogan said, "that evil exists in this world."
