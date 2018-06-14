What this grandma did with her granddaughter's Pride flag has people in tears

A picture of Hermina Nobrega standing at her ironing board, busy at work, has people all over the internet wishing she was their grandma.
She was ironing her granddaughter's gay Pride flag.
Lexie Nobrega, who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, went to Washington, D.C., over the weekend to march in the Capital Pride Parade. She stayed with her grandparents there, CNN reported.
"I got up this morning to get ready for #DCPride," Nobrega wrote in a tweet that quickly went viral. "My grandma walked into my room, looked at my bi flag, and said, 'Oh, this needs to be pressed out!' Such a simple gesture, but it holds so much love and meaning for me."
Nobrega wanted to remember the moment so she took the picture and shared it on social media. She meant for only her family to see it, she told Upworthy, but the photo struck a chord during Pride Month with others who commented on it and shared it.
She posted it on Saturday. As of Thursday, it had been shared more than 33,000 times and earned more than 243,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.
Nobrega, a 21-year-old senior at Old Dominion University, told CNN that she identifies as bisexual. She told her mother and friends first, then told her grandparents when she was a senior in high school.
"I didn't know what they would think of me, but nothing changed," she told CNN.
She told Upworthy her grandparents have always been the type of people to accept people as they are but was still "afraid that they would judge me or treat me differently."
Some Twitter users were moved to share their own coming-out stories, and more than a few said they wished they had a grandmother like Nobrega's.
"I came out to my nan at 15, she told me w a smile on her face that she already knew i liked boys AND girls + it was ok, it meant i was special. for yrs i thought i was a freak, so hearing that from her meant everything. she died a few years ago, i miss her every single day," tweeted one person.
"I came out as nonbinary last year and told my grandparents about my pronouns," wrote one woman. "For my birthday, they called me and sang 'Happy Birthday to They' and it was the sweetest thing. It’s so good to feel loved and seen."
"I came out in a comment post as bi, I didn't know it would show up on my Facebook, but my Nana texted immediately saying she loved me for who I was no matter my orientation. She's the only family of mine to accept it and not dismiss it. Gma's are wonderful.," said another tweet.
"As someone who came out of the closet to parents who were virulently homophobic at the time — though my mom and dad's views have since changed drastically — I can tell you firsthand how lonely, isolating, and scary it can feel," Upworthy columnist Mark Shrayber wrote. "The feeling of not having to hide who you truly are anymore is indescribable.
"For allies, it's a clear message that you don't have to make grand gestures to show up or your LGBTQIA friends and family. Just like Hermina did."
