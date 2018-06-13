ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker. At right is former madam and reality TV personality Heidi Fleiss.
Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

June 13, 2018 05:46 PM

RENO, Nev.

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof says the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary Tuesday night. But now, the flamboyant pimp may need some help from the GOP establishment to win in November.

Top Republicans who are refusing to back Hof include Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor.

But several high-profile conservatives didn't shy away from supporting Hof in the GOP primary.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald stopped short of an endorsement but wrote a public letter attacking Hof's primary opponent, Assemblyman James Oscarson, as a "Never Trumper."

Hof says he believes grassroots support will fuel his campaign after defeating Oscarson in the rural district where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 3-to-1.

