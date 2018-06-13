He set his girlfriend on fire, cops say. Neighbor 'couldn't even see her' in the smoke

Bonnie Chapman said she was at her apartment in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday afternoon when she heard distressing noises.
Those screams came from a 32-year-old woman, police say, after her boyfriend Larry McGloster covered her in some flammable liquid and then set her ablaze. The exact motive for the attack isn't yet known, the New York Police Department told NY1.
Chapman said she heard the woman "hollering for help and banging on doors" on the eighth floor of the apartment building in the Upper West Side, according to ABC7.
She described the horrifying scene when she stepped outside into the hallway.
"There was all this black smoke out there," Chapman told ABC7. "I couldn't even see her, that's how dark the smoke was. So I peeked my head out and seen her on fire in a fetal position. So I just pulled a blanket off my bed and put her out."
The unidentified woman was rushed to Harlem Hospital, according to The New York Daily News. Her condition was described as "critical" when she arrived for treatment.
A second neighbor told The New York Daily News that the 26-year-old suspect "has a little problem" — but asserted that he seemed like "a very good kid."
"I don’t think he would mean to hurt anyone intentionally," the neighbor said.
Now police are searching for McGloster, who is described as 5-foot and 8-inches and 150 pounds, as reported by NY1. He was last seen in a white shirt and dark-colored pants.
Police told ABC7 that they are now hoping to interview the woman, who is currently in stable yet critical condition.
Comments