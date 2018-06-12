Two billionaires walk into an Omaha Dairy Queen. A blizzard of excitement ensues

It's not often that two guys hanging out Dairy Queen make the news.
But when those two guys are billionaires, the business pages, including Fox Business, take note.
Omaha did a double-take when folks there spotted Warren Buffett and Mark Cuban eating lunch Monday in Buffett's hometown at the Dairy Queen near 72nd and Q streets.
That's Q as in quite the sight that spawned a whole bunch of Dairy Queen tweets.
Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, memorialized his trip to the land of Dilly Bars on his Instagram, where he shared a photo of the two men.
"No better guy to eat with at @dairyqueen," he wrote.
One of his Instagram fans wrote, "Please consider a presidential run."
Omaha residents are accustomed to seeing Buffett — known as "The Oracle of Omaha" — out and about. Some might even remember that time in 2014 when he was seen hanging out on a bench in midtown Omaha with none other than Paul McCartney.
And just like then, seeing the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway with Cuban sent folks scrambling to take photos — and apparently to eavesdrop.
"They seemed friendly," Omaha resident Clark Ruby told KETV in Omaha after he managed to grab a selfie with the two men.
The Omaha World-Herald got the scoop on at least one topic that came up over lunch — basketball.
"LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks?" the newspaper wondered, noting that Buffett is good friends with the Cleveland Cavaliers star.
Buffett's office would not disclose what else the two men talked about, the newspaper reported.
Buffett reportedly likes to eat at Dairy Queen. It's his, after all. Fox Business notes that Berkshire Hathaway acquired Dairy Queen in 1998 and that Buffett is known to be loyal to brands he invests in, including Coca-Cola.
Buffett is worth a cool $85 billion, according to Business Insider.
Cuban has fewer toppings on his financial sundae with an estimated worth of more than $3 billion, according to Forbes
Dairy Queen customer Trevor Brown told KETV that the men compared wallets to see who had more cash on them at the time.
Wondered one person on Cuban's Instagram: "How big was the tip?"
