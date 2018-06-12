Officer comes to the rescue as toddler dashes along busy Illinois freeway, video shows

It could have ended much worse.
Dash cam footage from the Naperville Police Department captured the moment that officer Anthony Mannino saw a young boy running alone down the side of Route 59 in Illinois. The scary incident happened in May, according to the police department.
The boy runs out to the right lane of the highway, the video shows, while cars and a truck zoom past. Mannino stops his car in the right lane and walks out yelling "Hey! Hey!" to get the boy's attention.
The officer approaches the toddler, who keeps walking ahead on the busy road. He sprints to catch up with the unsupervised child and picks up him up. Mannino then carries the boy the safety.
Mannino was awarded the Life Saving Award from the Naperville Police Department for his actions.
"Luckily, no one was hurt," the police department wrote, "and we attribute that to Sgt. Mannino's observation while on patrol and quick reaction, placing his squad car and himself between the child and traffic."
There is no information about how the child ended up on the highway or if police have made any arrests.
Another video from February showed a 9-month-old baby crawling by himself on a busy street in Utica, New York. Ledrika Ford, the mother of the child, told WKTV that the incident stemmed from her faulty passenger-side doors and an unsecured car seat.
The doors are hard to close, she argued, and her aunt didn’t strap the baby in safely. Ford told WKTV that she was in a state of “panic.”
“I turn around, I parked right here and I jumped out of the car, and all I see was my baby,” she said. “I said 'that's my baby,' and I grab my baby and I just panic. All my kids are in the car, they're crying.”
The City of Utica Police Department wrote that officers saw the video and began to search for Ford, the mother of four who they found later that night. She was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
