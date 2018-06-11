14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left are Charlie, Luke, mother Kateri holding Finley, father Jay with Tucker and Francisco in the foreground. The 14-boy family ranges in age from 2 months to 25 years. And no girls. Mike Householder AP Photo